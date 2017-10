ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Net profit at Turkish banks rose 25.3 percent in January-August from the same period a year earlier, data from the BDDK banking regulator showed on Tuesday.

Turkey’s lenders, which include Isbank, Garanti and Akbank, posted combined net profit of 33.3 billion lira ($9.29 billion), the data showed, compared with 26.6 billion lira a year earlier. ($1 = 3.5840 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)