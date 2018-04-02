Turkish banks see strong appetite for credit -Ziraat CEO

IZMIR, April 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banks continue to see strong appetite for credit, the chief executive of the country’s largest lender by assets said, amid a push by President Tayyip Erdogan to spur loan growth and boost the economy ahead of 2019 elections.

Ziraat Bank Chief Executive Huseyin Aydin also said the unlisted lender saw 5 percent growth in assets in the first quarter of the year.

“Ziraat Bank recorded 5 percent growth in cash loans and assets in the first quarter,” Aydin said over the weekend, in comments that were embargoed for release on Monday.

“Loan supply and demand continues. There are people and institutions demanding loans,” he said. Aydin is also head of the Banks Association of Turkey industry group. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)