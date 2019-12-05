Turkish watchdog step on NPLs credit positive for Turkish banks-Moody's

ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkish banking watchdog BDDK’s regulatory amendment to remove uncollectible loans from balance sheets is credit positive for Turkish banks, Moody’s ratings agency said on Thursday.

The move will free up management time and facilitate the sale of problem loans, Moody’s said, adding that uncollectible loans constitute 3% of total loans of Turkey’s banking sector.

The banking watchdog changed loan classification regulations last week in another step to clean up bad debt following last year’s currency crisis.

In September, it told banks to write off 46 billion lira of loans by year end and set aside loss reserves, a move which is expected to raise banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to 6.3%.

The currency crisis cut some 30% off the value of the Turkish lira last year, leaving many companies unable to service foreign-currency debt that remains on lenders’ balance sheets.

Turkey’s banking sector NPLs stood at 5.15% at the end of October, according to watchdog data.

According to the BDDK, the decision is a revision to accounting procedures meaning that banks will continue monitoring and collection efforts on loans they remove from balance sheets, Moody’s said. (Reporting by Michael Shields Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)