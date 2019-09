ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Turkey will issue gold-backed bond and sukuk for corporate investors, especially for retirement and investment funds, with a settlement date of Sept. 20, the treasury said on Tuesday.

Bonds and sukuks will have a 6-month interest or rent rate of 1%, the treasury said, adding that they will have a two-year maturity. Bids will be collected until 1100 GMT on Sept. 18. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)