August 29, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish bank bonds fall after Moody's warning, FinMin comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by selected Turkish banks fell on Wednesday after Moody’s sounded the alarm about the sector, while Turkey’s finance minister was reported as saying he saw no big risk to the economy or financial system.

Yapi Kredi’s 2024 Eurobond slipped 1.5 cents to 72 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb, while Garanti’s 2027 issue was down 1.9 cents at 68.

Akbank’s dollar bonds fell across the curve, with the 2025 issue down 1.6 cents at 77 cents.

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded 20 Turkish financial institutions, citing the increased risk of a deterioration in funding.

JPMorgan estimates that around $179 billion of Turkish external debt matures in the year to July 2019, with some $146 billion of this owed by the private sector, notably banks. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by John Stonestreet)

