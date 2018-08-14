Turkish bank debt extends losses, sovereign bonds steady

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by selected Turkish banks continued to fall on Tuesday, although sovereign bonds steadied as the lira firmed 4 percent after hitting a record low of 7.24 per dollar a day earlier.

Halkbank’s July 2021 Eurobond fell 1.2 cents to a record low of 52.35 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb, while Yapi Kredi’s 2026 issue fell 1.3 cents to 60 cents.

Turkey’s sovereign bonds rose across the curve, with the 2038 issue up 1.2 cents to 82.6 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb.