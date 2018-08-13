Turkish sovereign, bank dollar bonds extend losses

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the Turkish government and banks tumbled further on Monday, with some Turkish bank debt plunging over 15 cents in the dollar as the country’s currency crisis continued.

Turkey’s 2034 Eurobond fell 5.8 cents to 88.9 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb, while the 2045 issue was down 5.4 cents to 73.3 cents.

On the bank debt side, Halkbank’s July 2021 issue plunged 15.8 cents to a record low of 53.1 cents, according to Tradeweb, while Yapi Kredi’s December 2022 bond was down 12.3 cents to 59 cents in the dollar.

Isbank’s June 2028 bond also tumbled 19.5 cents to 42 cents, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine Evans)