FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 19, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Turkish dollar bonds fall, 2041 issue at 13-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Turkish sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve on Monday, with the January 2041 issue at a fresh 13-month low on investor concerns about the economy given the widening current account deficit and the prospects for U.S. interest rate rises.

Turkey’s January 2041 eurobond fell 0.2 cents to 93.51 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data, the lowest level since early February 2017.

The April 2043 issue also fell to 80.4 cents, the lowest level since January last year.

Reporting by Claire Milhench

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.