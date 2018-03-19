Turkish dollar bonds fall, 2041 issue at 13-month low

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Turkish sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve on Monday, with the January 2041 issue at a fresh 13-month low on investor concerns about the economy given the widening current account deficit and the prospects for U.S. interest rate rises.

Turkey’s January 2041 eurobond fell 0.2 cents to 93.51 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data, the lowest level since early February 2017.

The April 2043 issue also fell to 80.4 cents, the lowest level since January last year.