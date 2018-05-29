FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 29, 2018 / 7:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish dollar bonds rise after central bank moves to simplify policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Turkish sovereign dollar bonds rose across the curve on Tuesday after the central bank said it would return to using the one-week repo rate as its monetary benchmark.

The bank said on Monday the repo rate would be set at 16.5 percent and would once again be regarded as the main rate. The new framework takes effect on June 1.

The gains were greatest at the long end of the curve according to Tradeweb data, with the May 2040 issue up 1 cent to 95 cents in the dollar, a two-week high.

The February 2045 eurobond gained 1.3 cents to trade at 92.8 cents in the dollar, also a two-week high.

For years the central bank has relied on multiple rates to set borrowing costs, creating a complex system that many economists say has made policy less predictable.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.