FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 28, 2018 / 2:05 PM / in 18 hours

Turkish dollar bonds tumble, 2040 issue at 13-month low - Tradeweb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds fell broadly on Wednesday, with its May 2040 issue at a 13-month low as investors fretted about double-digit inflation and the country’s high external borrowing requirements.

Turkey’s 2040 Eurobond fell 0.13 cents to 101.36 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb data, the lowest since the start of February 2017.

In a broad-based sell off, Turkish five-year credit default swaps also hit 203 basis points, their highest level since end-November.

The lira also weakened, sliding past the psychologically important level of 4.0 to the U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.