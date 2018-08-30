Turkish sovereign, bank dollar bonds fall as lira sell off continues

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the Turkish government and selected Turkish banks fell again on Thursday as the lira tumbled 2.7 percent to a two-week low against the dollar.

Turkey’s sovereign 2045 Eurobond fell 1.2 cents to 78.85 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb, while the 2038 issue fell 0.9 cents to 86.15 cents.

Turkish bank bonds also continued to slide in the wake of a Moody’s warning about the sector this week.

Yapi Kredi’s 2024 issue fell just over 1 cent to 70.5 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb, and Garanti’s 2023 issue fell 1.1 cent to 84.3 cents. (Reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)