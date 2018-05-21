Turkey dollar-bonds tumble as investors fret over lira, central bank

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated bonds tumbled across the curve on Monday with some issues losing more than 2 cents while investors fretted over the central bank’s ability to rein in double-digit inflation as the lira plumbed fresh record lows.

The 2034 issue chalked up the steepest losses, dropping 2.377 cents, while the bond maturing in 2036 also lost more than 2 cents, according to Tradeweb data. Both issues were trading at record lows, with losses more pronounced at the longer end of the curve. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Claire Milhench)