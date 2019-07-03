Bonds News
July 3, 2019

Order book for Turkey dollar bond sale stood at $6.25 bln - arranger

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Final books for Turkey’s $2.25 billion dollar-denominated sovereign bond sale on Tuesday stood at $6.25 billion with 220 accounts putting in orders, one of the arranging banks said.

Turkey had launched a 2024 issue with a final yield of 6.54% in its first major bond sale since March, taking advantage of a global bond rally and a recovery in domestic sentiment over the past couple of months.

Investors from the UK snapped up 39% of the issue with 18%going to elsewhere in Europe. U.S. based accounts received 27% and 12% went to Turkey and 4% going to other countries, the banker said. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)

