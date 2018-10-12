FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey bonds cheer release of U.S. pastor from house arrest

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated government bonds saw a broad-based rally on Friday, after a Turkish court said a U.S. pastor at the heart of a diplomatic spat with Washington could be released from house arrest.

The court sentenced Andrew Brunson to three years in jail but said he could return to the United States as he had already spent that amount of time in custody ahead of his trial.

Turkey’s 2020 dollar bond climbed 0.4 cents while the longer-term 2030-2045 bonds rose between 1.3 and 1.9 cents. US900123AL40 =TE (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

