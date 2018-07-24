FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 24, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey dollar bonds hit as central bank shies away from rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday, after the country’s central bank kept its interest rates on hold rather than hiking them as analysts had expected.

There was selling across the whole range of bond maturities. The 2030 issue fell as much as 2 cents, while 2034-2043 issues dropped between 1.6 and 1.9 cents. .

The Turkish lira and equities also sold off following the decision, while local 10-year bond yields rose around 100 basis points. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.