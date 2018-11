LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s 2020-2030 dollar bonds hit their highest level since August on Wednesday, as a drop in the U.S. currency following midterm elections helped extend the recent rebound in Turkey’s markets.

Ankara’s 2030 bond got the biggest boost, rising nearly 1 cent in price in what looked set to be a fourth straight day of gains. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Jo Mason)