LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated bonds fell again on Monday, after a 4 percent slump in the lira on Friday had caused their biggest drop since the white heat of last year’s currency crisis.

The most pronounced falls were seen in the country’s 2034 bonds which dropped 1.3 cents in the dollar while other maturities slid between 0.2 and 1 cents according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)