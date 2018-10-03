FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in 2 hours

Turkish bonds drop after inflation jumps 25 percent

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated bonds fell on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-expected 25 percent year-on-year jump in inflation, raising the pressure on the country’s central bank to raise interest rates again.

Ankara’s 2030 maturing bonds saw the biggest moves, falling more than 1 cent in the dollar, while shorter-term 2020-2025 debt dropped between 0.2 and 0.6 cents, Tradeweb prices showed.

The lira was down just over 1.2 percent against the dollar in the currency market. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

