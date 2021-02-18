Borsa Istanbul says 2020 net profit rose 43%

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Borsa Istanbul posted a net profit of more than 1.4 billion lira ($200 million) in 2020, up 43% from a year earlier, and expects higher profitability this year, the stock exchange’s general manager Hakan Atilla said on Thursday.

In a written statement he also said that 2021 would be a record year for public offerings, transaction volumes and investor numbers, after the number of investors in the exchange rose 64% last year to two million.

Eight companies held public offerings on the Borsa Istanbul last year, amounting to 1.1 billion lira.