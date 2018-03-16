Turkey's Canakkale Bridge and Highway Project secures 2.3 bln euro financing - statement

ISTANBUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s 1915 Canakkale Bridge and Highway Project, a suspension bridge project over the Dardanelles Straits, has secured 2.3 billion euro ($2.83 billion) of financing, Canakkale Otoyol, the company formed by the consortium handling the project, said on Friday.

The loan would be paid in 15 years with a 5-year grace period and was secured from 24 banks and institutions from 10 countries, it said.