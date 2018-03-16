FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 10:44 AM / in a day

Turkey's Canakkale Bridge and Highway Project secures 2.3 bln euro financing - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s 1915 Canakkale Bridge and Highway Project, a suspension bridge project over the Dardanelles Straits, has secured 2.3 billion euro ($2.83 billion) of financing, Canakkale Otoyol, the company formed by the consortium handling the project, said on Friday.

The loan would be paid in 15 years with a 5-year grace period and was secured from 24 banks and institutions from 10 countries, it said.

$1 = 0.8115 euros Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by David Dolan

