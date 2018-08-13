Turkey 5-yr CDS leap 135 bps as lira selloff continues

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose on Monday to the highest levels since October 2008 as the country’s currency crisis deepened and pressure mounted on Turkey’s dollar debt.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) leapt 135 basis points (bps) from Friday’s close to 586 bps according to IHS Markit data.

Turkish dollar bond yield premia over Treasuries were at 556 bps, rising above those of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Iraq. The lira fell another 7.55 percent to the dollar on Monday

As fears grew of contagion from Turkey, Argentina’s five-year CDS also jumped 44 bps from Friday’s close to 603 bps, according to IHS Markit, while South African CDS rose 23 bps to 229 bps, the highest since mid-June. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)