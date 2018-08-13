FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 13, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey 5-yr CDS leap 135 bps as lira selloff continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose on Monday to the highest levels since October 2008 as the country’s currency crisis deepened and pressure mounted on Turkey’s dollar debt.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) leapt 135 basis points (bps) from Friday’s close to 586 bps according to IHS Markit data.

Turkish dollar bond yield premia over Treasuries were at 556 bps, rising above those of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Iraq. The lira fell another 7.55 percent to the dollar on Monday

As fears grew of contagion from Turkey, Argentina’s five-year CDS also jumped 44 bps from Friday’s close to 603 bps, according to IHS Markit, while South African CDS rose 23 bps to 229 bps, the highest since mid-June. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.