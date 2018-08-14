FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 8:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish sovereign bonds rise, CDS fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Turkish sovereign dollar bonds rose across the curve on Tuesday, with some issues gaining around 2 cents, while the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt fell as the lira rebounded from Monday’s record lows.

The 2038 Eurobond rose 2.2 cents to 83.5 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb. The 2043 issue also gained 2.2 cents to 66.55 cents in the dollar.

Turkish five-year credit default swaps fell 40 basis points from Monday’s close to 540 bps, according to IHS Markit data.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine Evans

