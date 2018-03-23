Turkish 5-year CDS rise to 200 bps - IHS Markit

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose on Friday to within a whisker of the three-and-a-half month highs hit earlier this week, as investor concern about Turkey’s economy were compounded by fears of a global trade war.

Five-year credit default swaps for Turkey rose 4 basis points from Thursday’s close to 200 bps as Turkish assets sold off across the board. This was just shy of the 201 bps reached on March 20, the highest since late November.

The Turkish lira also hit record lows against the dollar and the euro. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)