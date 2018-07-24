FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 24, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkey 5-yr CDS rise 22 bps on day after c.bank triggers selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s debt insurance costs rose on Tuesday to one-week highs in the credit default swaps (CDS) market after the central bank triggered a broad market selloff by keeping interest rates unchanged instead of delivering an expected rate rise.

Data from IHS Markit showed five-year CDS up 22 basis points from Monday’s close to 323 bps.

The lira is down almost 3 percent against the dollar after the central bank decision, stocks fell as much as 5 percent and local 10-year bond yields rose more than 150 bps.

Reporting by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.