Turkish central bank set to distribute profits early again

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Friday it was set to distribute its annual profits to the government and other shareholders early for a second straight year after it set a Jan. 20 extraordinary general assembly.

The meeting’s main agenda item was advance distribution of 2019 profits, the bank said. It added that the agenda also included all legal reserves accumulated before 2019 would be added to last year’s profit total and also distributed, primarily to the Treasury ministry.

The general assembly was also held in January last year, though in years past it has come in April. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)