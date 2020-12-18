Turkish, Azeri central banks sign cooperation MoU

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The central banks of Turkey and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding on Dec. 14 laying the groundwork for continued cooperation in central banking, the Turkish Central Bank said on Friday.
“In the framework of the MoU, the two central banks aspire to carry out activities to foster cooperation in the field of central banking,” the statement said.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
