Turkish central bank lifts rule linking required reserves to credit growth - Official Gazette

FILE PHOTO: A man leaves Turkey's Central Bank headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank revised banks’ reserve requirement ratios, the Official Gazette showed on Friday, lifting a rule that linked the ratio to banks’ credit growth level.

The required reserve ratio for lira deposits with a maturity of up to three months was set at 6%, those up to 6 months at 4%, those less than a year at 2% and 1% for maturities of one year or longer.

For foreign currencies, the ratio for deposits with a maturity of less than a year was set at 19% and at 13% for maturities of one year or longer.

The new rules will take effect on Dec. 11, the Gazette showed.

The central bank had previously linked the reserve ratio requirements to banks’ credit growth in order to urge lending.