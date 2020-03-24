Coronavirus delivering broad hit to Turkish economy -cenbank

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bankers believe the coronavirus outbreak has begun hitting trade, tourism and domestic demand and they are closely watching its effects on financial markets and jobs, according to minutes of their policy meeting last week.

The minutes of the meeting, at which the bank cut rates by 100 basis points, also showed policymakers expect the recent drop in energy prices to set the country’s current account balance on a “mild” course. (Reporting Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Daren Butler)