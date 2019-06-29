Turkish central bank revises maximum monthly credit card rates

ANKARA, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Saturday it had revised the maximum interest rate credit card lenders could charge each month to 2% for Turkish lira and 1.60% for foreign exchange transactions.

The interest rate where payments are overdue will be a maximum 2.4% for Turkish lira charges and 2% for transactions in foreign currencies. The revisions will come into effect on July 1, the bank said in a statement.

The bank advised credit card holders with short-term credit needs to seek a consumer loan rather than borrow on personal credit cards.