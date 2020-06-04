Forex held by Turkish locals at $200.21 bln on May 29 - cenbank data

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Foreign currency deposits and funds, including precious metals, held by Turkish individuals and corporates rose to $200.21 billion as of May 29, edging closer to a record high of $201.7 billion, central bank data showed on Thursday.

They stood at $199.29 billion a week earlier, the data showed.

Turks have flocked to hard currencies since a currency crisis in 2018 that saw the lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar. Locals’ forex holdings hit a record high in March and entered a brief declining trend before reversing course in recent weeks.

Foreign investors sold $160.8 million worth of Turkish stocks in the week to May 29, while the Turkish government bonds they held declined by $97.2 million in the same week. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler )