Forex held by Turkish locals at record high -cenbank

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Foreign currency deposits and funds, including precious metals, held by Turkish individuals and corporates rose to a record high of $196.06 billion as of Jan. 10, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Turks have flocked to hard currencies in the wake of a currency crisis in 2018 that saw the lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar.

The central bank’s gross forex reserves rose to $78.27 billion as of the same date, from $77.95 billion a week earlier, data also showed. (Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)