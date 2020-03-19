Forex held by Turkish locals edges down from record high

ISTANBUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Foreign currency deposits and funds, including precious metals, held by Turkish individuals and corporates edged down to $200.76 billion as of March 13, central bank data showed on Thursday.

A week earlier it stood at a record high of $201.70 billion.

Turks have flocked to hard currencies since the lira fell nearly 30% against the dollar two years ago. It has fallen another 8.5% so far this year as investors weigh the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank’s gross forex reserves fell to $72.47 billion as of March 13, from $75.14 billion a week earlier, data also showed. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)