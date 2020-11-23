Turkey deputy cenbank governor sees "quite strong" probability of GDP growth in 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish central bank deputy governor Oguzhan Ozbas said on Monday that there is a quite strong possibility that Turkish economy will record positive GDP growth this year.
Speaking at an event by Institute of International Finance (IIF) Ozbas said recent coronavirus measures including closures of schools and restaurants will probably have limited impact on economic activity.
