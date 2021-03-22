Turkey's AKP deputy says ousted cenbank chief was irrational with policy

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A deputy head of Turkey’s ruling AK Party said on Monday former central bank governor Naci Agbal was sacked at the weekend for not using monetary policy tools rationally, offering the first explanation by President Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

Erdogan replaced Agbal, a hawk, with a critic of high rates, sparking a sharp selloff in the lira. The announcement of Agbal’s dismissal did not give any reasons for the move.

“The government changing a Central Bank governor whom it thought did not use monetary policy instruments rationally...and thus brought a big financial burden to the economy, is not defiance of the markets,” AKP deputy head Nurettin Canikli said.

The removal came after the central bank hiked the main one-week repo rate by a more than expected 200 basis points to 19%.

“The market expectation determines the positive real interest rate limit. Going over the market expectation bring additional burden to the economy and lifts inflation expectations,” Canikli also said on Twitter.