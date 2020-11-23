Turkish central bank deputy says tight stance to ease dollarisation

LONDON/ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A deputy governor of Turkey’s central bank said on Monday that dollarisation in the country would decline, thanks to the bank’s tight monetary policy stance, after a much anticipated rate hike last week.

“We expect with the recent strong and transparent monetary tightening which will be decisively sustained until a permanent fall in inflation is achieved, confidence in the Turkish lira will increase,” Deputy Central Bank governor Oguzhan Ozbas said.

Dollarisation continues to increase in Turkey, with foreign currencies and precious metals held by Turkish locals rising to another record high of $225.75 billion as of Nov. 13.

Last week, the central bank raised its policy rate by 475 basis points to 15% and pledged to remain tough on persistent double-digit inflation, saying the move would help rebuild depleted foreign reserves.

The trend of Turks snapping up foreign currencies limits the effectiveness of the policy, Ozbas said, adding that Turkey overcame a similar trend in the past and will do it again.

“High real returns for Turkish lira deposits will lead to de-dollarisation over time. This has been done before and it will happen again,” Ozbas told an online central banking summit.

Ozbas also said that the monetary policy stance alone will not attract investment but it is crucial that the government implement necessary reforms to complement it.

The lira -- hit by concerns over the thin FX buffer, COVID-19 outbreak and political influence over monetary policy -- has lost some 25% against the greenback this year.