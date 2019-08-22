Turkey weighs appointing stock exchange manager as Central Bank deputy -sources

ANKARA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Turkey is considering appointing the general manager of Istanbul Stock Exchange as Central Bank deputy governor, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The new deputy governor, Murat Cetinkaya, has the same name as the former governor who was sacked last month by President Tayyip Erdogan for not following instructions on monetary policy.

The governor was replaced by his deputy, Murat Uysal, creating a vacancy which the head of the stock exchange is now likely to fill.

The appointment is expected to be made soon, sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said. A second deputy governor position, also vacant, will be filled soon, they said.

Born in 1970, Cetinkaya started off his professional life in Ziraat Bank, Turkey’s largest lender by assets, before taking up positions in Tekstilbank, Halk Yatirim, Halk Portfoy, Borsa Istanbul and Turkey’s clearance institution Takasbank.

Last month the Central Bank cut its key policy rate by a higher-than-expected 425 basis points to 19.75% in its first monetary policy meeting since Uysal took over. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)