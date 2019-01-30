Tight monetary stance, lower oil and tax cuts trim Turkish inflation -CBank

Market News
ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s tight monetary stance, falling oil prices and tax reductions were the main drivers behind a fall in inflation, the governor of the central bank Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the presentation of the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Cetinkaya said that core goods and energy items were also key drivers in the fall in annual inflation.

He said recently released data show that the rebalancing trend in Turkey’s economy has become more noticeable.

