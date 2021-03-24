Erdogan says market volatility does not reflect Turkey's economic reality

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that recent volatility in financial markets does not reflect the Turkish economy’s realities and that international investors should maintain their confidence in Turkey.
In a speech at a congress of his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said Turks should convert their forex and gold into lira-based financial instruments. The lira has tumbled in value since his surprise weekend move to replace the central bank governor with a critic of tight monetary policy.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun
