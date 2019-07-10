Erdogan says Turkey may face problems if central bank not revised - Haberturk

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could face serious problems if the country’s central bank is not completely revised after the dismissal of its governor Murat Cetinkaya, the Haberturk news website reported on Wednesday.

It cited Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Bosnia that Cetinkaya had made decisions for which a high price was paid and that he had not inspired confidence or communicated well with the market.