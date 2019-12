ANKARA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said policy rate cuts by the central bank will continue next year, broadcaster NTV reported on Friday.

“The policy rate is at 12% right now. This has shown the determination of the central bank. They have cut rates significantly. We will see the same determination continuing in 2020,” Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters by NTV. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)