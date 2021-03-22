Factbox-European banks with Turkish exposure

(Reuters) - Shares in Turkey-exposed European banks fell on Monday as the lira tumbled following President Tayyip Erdogan’s shock weekend sacking of central bank governor Naci Agbal, whose hawkish inflation stance had been helping underpin the currency.

New governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who shares Erdogan’s unorthodox view that high interest rates can fuel inflation, is seen as likely to reverse rate hikes made under Agbal, who only took over in November.

Spain’s BBVA is seen as the most exposed, while Italy’s UniCredit, BNP Paribas of France and Dutch bank ING Groep also do business in Turkey and may be hit by a slump in its currency.

Shares in BBVA slipped as much as 7.7%, to a five-week low, while ING, UniCredit and BNP Paribas also came under pressure after Erdogan appointed Kavcioglu.

Spanish banks have by far the largest loan exposure to Turkey among western lenders at nearly $60 billion, followed by banks in France, Britain, Germany and Japan, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). here

Turkey’s lira fell as much as 17.5% to 8.4850 versus the dollar on Monday, just shy of a record low.

Here is a summary of the banks’ Turkish exposure:

BBVA

The Spanish lender is the most exposed to Turkey among European banks. It has commercial and small-and-medium enterprises banking businesses, as well as insurance and corporate and investment banking activities in Turkey, where it operates through Garanti BBVA, of which it holds 49.9%.

In 2020, its Turkey net attributable profit reached 563 million euros, up 41% from 2019 and making it the bank’s third largest market after Mexico and Spain. That represents 14.3% of BBVA profits, excluding the corporate centre.

Loans and advances to customers in Turkey were 37.3 billion euros in 2020, more than 10% of the group’s total and the fourth-largest total after Spain, United States and Mexico.

Jefferies said BBVA profits are partly hedged against the currency devaluation. BBVA guides that about 60% of Turkish 2021 budgeted profits are hedged against foreign exchange moves while capital ratio sensitivity is modest, Jefferies said.

ING

ING does wholesale and retail banking business in Turkey, where it operates through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The country generated a total income of 420 million euros in 2020, making it the Dutch bank’s third biggest market outside Europe after the United States and Australia.

Assets in Turkey stood at around 7.3 billion euros in 2020, or less than 1% out of a total of 937 billion euros.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank owns around 20% of Yapi Kredi after selling down its stake in the Istanbul-listed commercial bank from 31.9% in February 2020.

The European Central Bank has allowed UniCredit to consolidate its Yapi stake using the equity method, which helped UniCredit lift its capital ratios at that time.

Turkey accounts for a low single-digit contribution to UniCredit profits, said Jefferies.

BNP PARIBAS

The French group operates diverse businesses in Turkey, from retail banking to leasing and insurance through various subsidiaries.

It owns 50% of the TEB Holding joint venture with local partner Colakoglu Group. Turkey accounts for a low single-digit contribution to BNP profits, said Jefferies.

BNP said the Turkish business is largely self-financed.

OTHER TURKEY-EXPOSED COMPANIES

- Cruise port operator Global Ports Holding. Turkey accounted for $57 million of the group’s revenues in 2019, or over 48% of the total.

- Domino’s Pizza franchisee DP Eurasia. Turkey generated 68% of the company’s revenues of 1.5 billion Turkish lira in 2020.