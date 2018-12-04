Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate at 74.59 in Nov - central bank

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira rose to 74.59 in November, continuing its upward trend after hitting a record low of 61.72 in September, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

Since the central bank started publishing the data in January 2003, the rate had not fallen below 80 except this year. It stood at 69.11 in October.

The rate, announced by the central bank, measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey’s trading partners. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)