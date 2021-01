FILE PHOTO: Turkish Lira (TL) and international currency symbols are seen over a snow-covered ATM machine of a bank in central Istanbul, Turkey January 9, 2017. Picture taken January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Thursday that the bank is raising its food price inflation forecast for this year to 11.5% from 10.5%.

Speaking at the presentation of the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Agbal also said the inflation is expected to converge gradually to target.