Turkey's cenbank to provide lira liquidity at 19.25 pct if needed - bankers

ANKARA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will meet banks’ lira liquidity needs at an overnight rate of 19.25 pct if needed, bankers told Reuters, after it did not open a regular repo auction on Monday.

They said the central bank’s move could be a first step towards tightening monetary policy by using an interest rate corridor, as it has done in recent years, rather than an outright hike in the benchmark rate.

The current weekly repo rate is at 17.75 percent but the central bank decided not to fund the market at that rate due to unhealthy price formations and excessive fluctuations in the market, bankers said.

Turkey’s lira has lost more than 40 percent against the dollar this year, largely over worries about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates, and worsening ties with the United States.

On Friday that relentless slide turned into a crash: the lira dropped as much as 18 percent, hitting U.S. and European stocks as investors took fright over banks’ exposure to Turkey. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Daren Butler)