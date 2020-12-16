Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Turkish central bank will reveal plan in 2021 to rebuild FX reserves

By Reuters Staff

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Wednesday the bank will share a detailed roadmap for rebuilding its depleted FX reserves next year, with purchases depending on supply and demand.

In an annual presentation to journalists and economists, Agbal also said there is a risk that prices rise more and the bank will determine policy based on new data.

