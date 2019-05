ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Tuesday set a one-week maturity gold price at 245,793 lira ($39,733.75) per kilogram in its new lira-for-gold swap market.

The central bank has set the spot price per kilogram at 244,650 lira in the market. The gold interest rate was set at 0 percent while the lira rate was 24 percent.