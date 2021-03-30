Goldman sees Turkey inflation peaking at 18%, delaying rate cuts

FILE PHOTO: A card showing the price of tomatoes is seen at a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey January 30, 2016. Picture taken January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects Turkish inflation to rise to 18% in April and dip to only 15% by year end after the ousting of the central bank governor sparked a lira selloff this month, the Wall Street bank said on Tuesday as part of several forecast revisions.

Goldman, which previously saw 12.5% end-2021 inflation, said the central bank under new chief Sahap Kavcioglu will not be able to cut interest rates until the fourth quarter given the 13% lira depreciation since he was appointed on March 20.

It also cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for Turkey to 3.5% from 5.5% before the overhaul, and also lowered its current account deficit prediction to 1.5% of GDP from 3.5%.

“The main risk to our forecasts is that the authorities may push for growth with premature rate cuts or an increase in lending,” Goldman said in a client note.