Lira surges after Turkey's new cenbank chief says inflation main goal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira soared as much as 4% on Monday in its biggest rally this year after the central bank’s newly-installed governor Naci Agbal said it will “decisively” use all policy tools to achieve its main goal of price stability.

FILE PHOTO - Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The currency’s gains in volatile trade reversed a slide last week to record lows, as analysts raised expectations for an interest rate hike that could address inflation stuck near 12% all year.

The rally also followed Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s surprise statement on Sunday that he was resigning for health reasons. A day earlier, the previous central bank governor Murat Uysal was ousted.

In his first public comments since President Tayyip Erdogan appointed him to replace Uysal, Agbal said policy communication will be strengthened in the framework of transparency, accountability and predictability principles.

“The CBRT (Turkish Central Bank) will decisively use all policy tools in pursuit of its price stability objective,” Agbal said in a written statement.

He said the current situation and expectations will be reviewed and developments will be closely monitored until the bank’s scheduled Nov. 19 monetary policy committee meeting.

“Necessary policy decisions will be made with the available data and final evaluations,” he added.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 strengthened as far as 8.18 against the dollar from a close of 8.5445 on Friday. It stood at 8.31 at 0802 GMT after giving back some gains in choppy trading.

“Agbal’s first statement is positive from the perspective of the market,” said a forex trader at one bank. “When one looks at the details of the statement, it is obvious that it is market-friendly.”

“The decision taken at this (Nov. 19) meeting could change the direction of the lira to a serious degree. In this scope, the new economy management will also be important,” the trader added.

The lira rebound follows a 30% slide this year to record lows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as investors worried about falling forex reserves and the central bank’s ability to tackle double-digit inflation.

Some analysts said the shock departure of Turkey’s top two economic policymakers in as many days could set the stage for broader moves to halt the lira slide, even as political questions hang over the leadership overhaul. [L1N2HV07Q]

Others wanted more proof.

“Until Turkey adopts a much more restrictive monetary policy, downside risks to the currency remain,” said James McCormick, global head of desk strategy at Natwest, who called the removal of Uysal “not especially encouraging” given concerns over monetary independence.