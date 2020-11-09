New Turkish central bank chief says inflation is main goal

FILE PHOTO - Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Newly appointed Turkish Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Monday the bank’s “main goal” was to achieve and maintain price stability and that it will “decisively” use all policy tools in pursuit of this aim.

In a written statement after the former finance minister was appointed Saturday to replace ousted governor Murat Uysal, Agbal said policy communication will be strengthened in the framework of transparency, accountability and predictability principles.