Turkish cenbank to keep supporting real sector access to loans -governor

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank will continue to support real sector access to loans with macroprudential steps including required reserve regulations, the bank’s governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday.
Uysal said in a speech that the bank will support policy with structural steps to make improvements in the current account permanent, and that he expects to see lower energy imports this year.
Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans